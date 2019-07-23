Star player of the English Premier League ready to commit coming out
One of the star players of the English Premier League ready to make a coming out and openly declare himself gay, reports The Sun.
As you know, in the moment in the Premier League out of players who have openly admitted their sexual orientation, despite the strong support of the FA and clubs of the LGBT movement.
However, this may soon change. As The Sun reported in an exclusive article, the unnamed player in the top-tier holding consultations with his agent and his club about the upcoming coming out for several months.
The bosses of the club ask the player not to make a public statement without their consent, fearing that it will spoil the entire season and will cause a negative reaction of fans.
At the same time, the partners of this player is well informed about what is happening, the newspaper notes.
“To come out and declare themselves gay in public is a huge decision for the player. However, the club cynical on this score.
The club supports the player, but nervous of the possible negatitive reaction from the fans. Ideally, they would like to see some other player first came out, and then they’re not the center of attention”, – said the insider publication.
“The club wants what’s best for the player and understands that the player deserves praise for his courage and desire to tell about his homosexuality. However, bosses fear that a public statement will harm the club,” said The Sun.