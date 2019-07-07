Star player played a match in a t-shirt with a ridiculous mistake in the names
July 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The star forward of the American club “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic was again the center of attention of the world community, but this time not because of their incredible goals.
In the game against Toronto, which took place in the framework of the regular championship of major League soccer, Swedish soccer player scored two goals and brought victory to the team with the score 2:0. But this is not what drew the attention of the fans.
The fact that the game is Ibrahimovic came out in a t-shirt that was made a terrible typo. Instead of the name “Ibrahimovic”, it says “Imagemagic”.
According to local press. an annoying bug has made a technical sponsor of the California club Adidas.
In this shirt the Swede played the full game.
READ In Dallas due to the fall of the crane on a residential complex killed one person and six wounded (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)