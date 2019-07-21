Star ribbon “Cruel intentions” complained of deterioration of state of health
The famous American actress, star of the tape Cruel intentions Selma Blair, who admitted that he had long been suffering with multiple sclerosis, now complained about the deterioration of their health.
47-year-old celebrity on his page on Instagram published archival photos with a horse SkyTeam and told that wants to return to one of his biggest passions is horseback riding, and noted that may no longer be able to ride on it.
“We had so little time to practice, because now I can’t even get on the horse and stay on it at least a little,” wrote under the Blair.
She also noted that she “is getting worse” from a terrible disease, but it is not going to give up. Selma said it will again and again try to ride your pet.
“Even when I gets worse, I will try again and again to jump onto his horse. I can do it. Horse training is a challenge, and the opportunity to improve my health. I found my happy unicorn” — she wrote under the picture.
Fans warmly supported the actress. They expressed her gratitude for the inspiration and motivation to never give up.
“Your words are very inspiring”, “You — a true symbol of struggle, strength of spirit and love”, “Miss Blair, thank you for giving me hope,” wrote in the comments of subscribers of the star.