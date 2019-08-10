Star “Riverdale” Lili Reinhart showed fans his double
Lily Reinhart joined Rihanna, Meghan Markle and other stars who found his DoppelgangeR. Yesterday she shared with fans a photo of the famous actress as two drops of water similar to a star “Riverdale”.
Reinhart has published in Instagram-stories from the film “the Death and life of John F. Donovan” Keith Harrington. On it the hero talks with the actress, which was very easily confused with Lily, even to herself. “I saw this post on the page with the trends and thought, is that me?!” — surprised the star.
Fans quickly figured out that Reinhart was not a bout of amnesia, and the film with the star of “Game of thrones” played by canadian actress Sarah Gadon that the audience can know in the third season of “True detective”. She’s a few years older than Lily and like her only at a certain angle, as can easily be seen through photographs on red carpets.
In addition, professional and everyday life boils such passions that the last week stalking Reinhart. Recently, the actress again made a joke about the contrived breakup with Cole Sprosom in an interview with reporters: “Sources say that he is now alone — is that true?” Two weeks earlier in Twitter account she advised fans not to believe everything you read on the Internet and news sources — to be vile.