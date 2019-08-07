Star “Riverdale” Madeline Pets in bright photo shoot for Nylon
Madeline Pets, has received world popularity thanks to the role of Cheryl blossom in the TV series “Riverdale”, openly talked about their mental problems.
To cope with depressive mood, 24-year-old actress is helping her colleague at a TV show Camila Mendes.
In an interview with Nylon Pets admitted that before she adopted the role of Cheryl, she had a very strong panic attacks. In order not to lose work, she even had to undergo special therapy. The girl urged not to be afraid to seek professional help. It’s not the same thing to talk to my mom or friends, she said. However, after the first and the main step on the way to harmony was made, the actress never misses an opportunity to share your misery with friends.
Mental health is very important to me, and I am incredibly happy that you are part of a great team, in which openly talking about it. If I have a bad day and I am filled with anxiety, I’ll call Kami [Camille Mendez], I go to visit her, and we’ll have apricots and to talk about all my problems until I calm down
says Pets.