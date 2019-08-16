Star rookie “real” bought luxury “the Black house” for 11 million euros (photo)
The famous football player of real Madrid and Belgium national team Eden hazard, who joined this summer in Korolevski the club from Chelsea for 100 million euros, slowly settles in Spain. The bronze prize-winner of the 2018 world Cup and the winner of the Europa League-2019 acquired for 11 million Euro mansion in the suburbs of Madrid, according to Marca. Ironically, exactly the same amount hazard will earn a one year contract with the Spanish giants.
The house which formerly belonged to the famous Spanish singer and composer, winner of 19 Grammy awards Alejandro Sanz is located in a prestigious residential area La Finca. In a fully automated luxurious mansion with an area of 1,631 square metres — three living rooms, six bedrooms, indoor pool, Spa, gym, movie theater, cellar and tennis court. New home hazard, known as “the Black house” (built from black slate), located on a plot of over five hectares.
La Finca, the player will become a neighbor of teammate Karim Benzema, coach of the second team of real Madrid Raul Gonzalez and his agent Jorge Mendes.
Along with 28-year-old Eden Hazard to a new home will move his family — wife Natasha, with which the player went to the same school and met the age of 14, and sons, 8-year-old Yiannis, 6-year-old Leo and 3-year-old Sammy.
By the way, the Spanish media and fans of real Madrid do not hide their indignation at the fact that hazard was the location of the club of Madrid after a holiday, with 7 kg of excess weight. The fact that for the period of performances in the Chelsea Belgian in 352 matches and scored 110 goals and recorded 92 assists for them, it seems a weak argument.
Photo of FC “real Madrid”, marca.com, Twitter, Instagram
