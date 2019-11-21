Star Russian hockey player broke into the blood the face of referee (video)
An unpleasant episode occurred in the regular season of the National hockey League (NHL) between “new York Rangers and the Washington capitals”.
In the middle of the first half captain Russian Alexander Ovechkin, who plays for Washington since 2005 and in 2018 won with “capitals” of the Stanley Cup, tried to throw the puck away from the goal, but the game shell treacherously ricocheted off the side and got right into the face of referee Furman South.
#Furman South NHL Referee takes a puck to the mouth during #WSHvsNYR. Got patched up and stayed in the game. pic.twitter.com/pcBC1Ynfzs
Some time the referee could not climb with ice that dripped blood, but after the assistance provided South and courageously continued his work.
Note that the match ended with the victory of “new York Rangers” — 4:1. However, this failure did not affect the lead, “capitals” in the standings — they’re ahead of the nearest pursuers of “new York islanders” on five points.
