Star Russian hockey player involved in a scandal because of drugs
27-year-old hockey club of the National hockey League (NHL) and the national team of Russia Yevgeny Kuznetsov is suspended for a long time for a failed doping test.
A sample taken from the athlete held in Slovakia world Cup 2019, showed the presence in the blood of cocaine. Kuznetsov refused to open the sample “B”, which automatically led to his suspension from the International ice hockey Federation (IIHF) for four years, which takes the countdown from June 13, 2019.
The player already admitted his guilt, although it had previously denied any involvement in this scandal. “I disappointed many important people to me, including family, teammates and friends. From the first day when I went out on the ice in Washington, “capitals” and our fans are great treated me and my family. I feel terrible for what failed you. Understand that the only way to restore confidence is to take responsibility for this situation and for their actions“, — quotes Kuznetsov press service of the NHL club.
And here at home Eugene can see in everything a conspiracy against their compatriot. “Why the IIHF publishes such statements only after three months?!! I don’t understand who and why this is necessary and beneficial. Pulled, pulled, and now issued. It all looks like some kind of provocation and frame-up, “he said in comments to the website “the championship” the former hockey team of Russia Anton Nikolishin.
Note that because of the disqualification Kuznetsov will lose their bronze medals won in the national team Russia at the world championship. But his partner awards will not be deprived because, according to the IIHF rules, the disqualification of the team can be applied, if it is determined that more than two of its members violated anti-doping rules during the tournament.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter