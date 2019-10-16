Star Russian series was arrested for stealing
Famous Russian actress Olga Yurasova, who starred in the TV series “Soldiers”, “jackpot for Cinderella”, “Capercaillie”, “Witnesses”, “Once in militia”, “Lady tramp”, “Voronin”, caught red-handed stealing.
According to “Ren TV”, 50-year-old actress was detained in one of Moscow’s fitness centers where she stole personal belongings and money of the visitors on the cabinets.
It is noted that the behavior of the actress who played the wife of ensign Shmatko in the series “Soldiers”, has alerted the administration of the club, and now a CCTV camera recorded a attempt of stealing 50 thousand.
Olga Yurasova confessed to the crime. Now she faces criminal liability.
