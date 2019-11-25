Star Russian series was urgently hospitalized in Moscow
Star of many TV series Dmitriy Ulyanov hospitalized in Moscow with suspected stroke.
As reported by Telegram-channel 112, the actor became ill when he was at home.
Ulyanov felt dizzy and pain during walking. He called an ambulance, but refused hospitalization.
Later, the actor became worse. The paramedics arrived and were able to help the patient in place, so decided on hospitalization.
Condition Ulyanov heavy. The actor was diagnosed with acute violation of cerebral circulation.
Ulyanov 47 years. He starred in dozens of films and TV series, including “Turkish March”, “the Investigation leading Experts”, “72 meters”, “the Goddess: how I fell in love”, “Moscow Saga”, the controversial TV series “Sleepers” and others.
