Star Salah responded to the sex scandal in the national team
Striker English “Liverpool” and the national team of Egypt Mohamed Salah spoke about the sex scandal, which from the location of the national team participating in the African Cup of Nations, were expelled midfielder AMR Warda (pictured together with the star countryman).
“Women should be treated with great respect. “No” means “no”. These things are and should remain sacred. I also believe that many who commit mistakes can change for the better and they should not be sent immediately to the guillotine that is the easiest way out. We need to believe in second chances, “wrote Salah on his Twitter page.
Note that the reason for the expulsion from international duty was correspondence wards, playing in Greece for the Atromitos, with the model Mehran Keller in one of the social networks. The player asked the girl to send him intimate pictures and sent her pictures of his penis.
We add that the national team of Egypt in the tournament had won two victories over Zimbabwe (1:0) and DR Congo (2:0), and confidently heads the group. As for wards, the player played against the Zimbabweans, coming on as a substitute in the second half.
