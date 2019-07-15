Star series spoke about the terrible disease (video)
Famous Russian actress, star of TV series “Sklifosovsky” Maria Kulikova seriously disturbed fans. Recently, the actress disappeared from the sight of the media, was not seen in the projects and almost disappeared from social networks. In this regard, there were rumors of serious illness of the actress. Wrote to Mary even gave his son Ivan on the education of her ex-husband, the actor Denis Matrosov, to undergo treatment for the deadly disease.
About the illness of Maria had learned from her brother who sent her messages from the Internet. The actress was very surprised by the rumors about the disease. She assured that she’s fine, she’s alive and healthy and feel great. She is now in Kiev, where it is picked up in the new project. Tell about it in detail, the actress is in no hurry.
Kulikov recorded a video in which he commented on the rumors.
“I want to say to all who are sincerely concerned: I am alive and well! With me all is well. I was filming in Kiev, and was in Minsk. Decided not to clutter up the Internet space with some everyday stories… was Not the brightest events, which I would like to share. But soon they will! Go to a concert of the singer Pink in Warsaw. In General, all the fun, do not worry, please, for me! And Ivan, by the way, not a “grass widow”. We will soon fly away with him at sea!”, — said Kulikov.
