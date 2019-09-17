Star “Supergirl” Melissa Benoist and Chris wood first came to light after the wedding
Benoist shone in her sparkling pink dress that was decorated with a small elegant bow in front. The outfit complements simple jewelry, sandals and wavy curls ― they gave the image of lightness and airiness. But the husband of Melissa chose a simple and elegant style: it was in a white shirt, white blazer and black pants. On the red carpet, they complement each other and look good together.
Melissa Benoist and Chris wood were married the first of September in California. According to sources, the wedding was very gentle, sincere and touching. The atmosphere was quiet and peaceful, a wedding ceremony lasted no longer than 15 minutes, and when it was all over, everywhere he heard the shouts of joy and loud applause.
Beloved got married six months after the official engagement, which they announced back in February. Then Melissa posted in Instagram post where fans immediately noticed the diamond ring on her ring finger. The signature of the actress under the photo confirmed the expectations of the fans.
Yes, Yes, Yes, I’ll always say “Yes!”
― posted by Melissa.
The pair met on the set of the TV series “Supergirl” in 2016. Its plot is dedicated to the life of the cousin of Superman, played by Melissa Benoist. But the beloved main character played by Chris wood. It turned out that their romance began not only on screens but in real life. Since then all the fans were looking forward to their wedding which finally took place this year. So the first release as a married couple was a real event.