Star wars in Russian: the network of bright photoshopped pics made fun of the military order of Putin
November 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the troops to increase the number of laser weapons and combat robots.
About it reports “Apostrophe” with reference to the publication “Snob”.
In a statement, the head of the Russian Federation said that the new state program of armaments until 2033 we need to expand the range of laser and hypersonic weapons, and fighting robots and drones. Putin also said that in the coming years, the level of the latest weapons in the army will reach 70 percent, and subsequently should not fall below.
Social media users ridiculed the new decree of the President of the Russian Federation and published accurate fotozhaby.