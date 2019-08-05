Star “Women’s quarter” openly talked about the upcoming wedding
Star “Women’s quarter” and “League of Laughter” Lera Tovstoles after a colleague at the show Alina Gordienko, where the groom made the proposal during a concert, preparing for the wedding. She agreed to marry colleague, Andrei Luzan in January during a joint holiday. But with the date of the forthcoming marriage of Valerie and Andrew have not yet decided. Bolle, she admitted that he has not even planned a celebration. She said that they loved prefer spontaneous decisions. And the wedding will play when I feel necessary.
“We are difficult to predict. Never go on about the opinions of people who live according to their own rhythm. There is that Lou and partly careerists and main goal of life at the moment — to realize our creative dreams. So many things I want to do is be in a movie, write your trek, to finally run his own show on YouTube!”, — said Lera.
“But the wedding will definitely be! Holiday for us and our loved ones. In the best traditions and, of course, with a white dress. Give us time and I don’t ask when it will happen. You may already be a little luzany when it will happen, but maybe in the next year. The unpredictability of everything” — written by Lera in Instagram.
She also added that more than about marriage, dreams of children and that it supports a favorite.
