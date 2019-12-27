Starbucks giving away free coffee
Starbucks completes 2019 free drinks for his fans, writes the NY Post.
The coffee giant is celebrating the end of the decade, hundreds of Pop-Up Parties across the country where visitors will receive a free espresso beverage of your choice. This year, the network has announced that they will be attended by more than 200 Starbucks outlets.
Starting Friday, December 27, and until December 31 happy hour – from 13 to 14 o’clock local time — it is expected more than 1000 of surprises. Coffee lovers can choose from hot or cold espresso, mocha with white chocolate ice and toast, latte, macchiato and other beverages. Keep in mind that their number can be limited to one free drink per customer.
In addition to the free distribution of Starbucks beverages, there are many other new year sales.
Starbucks year will be remembered for the unprecedented number of scandals. Just this month it was revealed that the festive drinks of the Corporation contain obscene amounts of sugar, a laid-off Manager has filed a lawsuit because of a Cup with a pig.