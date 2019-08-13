Starfall Perseid: the network has revealed the first photos and videos
In the network published the first photos and video of the night of a meteor shower, taken on the night of 13 August. It was on last night fell the peak activity of the meteor shower. The most spectacular “shooting stars” was between two night and four this morning.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, at this time, the Earth passes through the trail of dust particles released comet swift-tuttle.
Tiny particles burn up in earth’s atmosphere, forming a “star rain”. The average speed of Perseids is 210 thousand km/h.
Record the density of the “stars that fall” was in 1863, when the night sky was recorded from 215 bright flashes.
Astrologers believe that the meteor shower Perseids has great power because of its high intensity. So feel free to make a wish when you see a falling meteor.
