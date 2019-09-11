Starry son-in-law of the President of Turkey is a player of Barcelona Arda Turan received a prison sentence (photo)
Famous football player, “Istanbul Basaksehir” Arda Turan, whose rights belong to FC Barcelona, were punished for inappropriate behavior in a nightclub. The midfielder, whose assets 100 matches and 17 goals with the national team of Turkey, sentenced to 2 years and 8 months imprisonment, reports the BBC.
It is noted that probation Turan received for the firing of a gun, possession of unlicensed weapon and intentional assault. At the same time, Arda was acquitted under the article of “sexual harassment”. It is noted that if the midfielder will commit some crime in the next five years, the punishment will lose conditional.
Recall that in October last year, Turan scandal in the night club of Istanbul. Footballer molested the woman who was the wife of the singer Berka Shahin. Because of this, he had a fight with the artist, which Turan broke the opponent’s nose.
After that, Turan visited the victim in hospital with a gun. The player handed the weapon to the singer saying, “didn’t know it was your wife. Sorry, you can shoot me.” However, Shaheen refused to take the gun.
After the incident, “Istanbul Basaksehir” fined their star for 375 thousand Euro.
By the way, last March, a famous footballer married the daughter of the current President of Turkey Recep Erdogan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (third from right) attended the wedding of Arda Turan and his daughter
In addition to “Barcelona” and “Istambul Basaksehir”, Arda Turan also defended the colors of “Galatasaray” and “Atletico”. The collection midfielder medals for winning the Championships, Cups and Super cups of Turkey and Spain, the UEFA Europa League and UEFA super Cup. In the national team of Turkey it won the “bronze” Euro-2008.
