Stars “first magnitude”: the laugh network of concert artists of Russia in Donetsk
In the occupied Donetsk, there was a Billboard of a tour of Russian stars of show business, which has lost popularity at home, so trying to capitalize on the Russian-speaking audience abroad.
As plastered with ads, August 4, in the Park named after Shcherbakov will be “honored artist of Russia” Igor Saruhanov, and the son of the infamous Oleg Gazmanov Rodion. They will congratulate the residents of the holiday — the Day of railwayman.
Photo posters, which posted a well-known blogger Fascists Donetsk, caused a storm of emotions in the Ukrainian segment of the network. The authors of the posts and remembered Euro 2012, and the concerts of real stars in Donetsk before its occupation.
“Losers and illiquid, as usual, the commander of the Russian *** and into the Hole. Rodik hero and veteran of the fighting in Syria. Rejoice, railroad DNR. Cry, loshariki of Opolchenie”, — sarcastically commented on the announcement of the performance “stars” of Cornatzer Kahlo.