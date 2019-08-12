Stars of Arsenal’s stalking the street gang
Stars of the London football club “Arsenal” Mesut Ezil and SEAD Kolasinac was forced to miss the opening of the new season of the English Premier League. They didn’t go with his team to Newcastle, where the gunners defeated the hosts with the minimum advantage 1:0. It turned out that Mesut and SEAD live for two weeks under the clock police protection. Their home is guarded by officers with dogs!
For the first time in the history of English football two of the leading player of one of the best clubs in the country took to the field for reasons of personal safety. This story received a wide resonance in the media.
As already reported “FACTS”, July 25 Esil and Kolasinac suffered an armed attack in London. They were attacked by two unidentified men with knives. The attackers were on motor scooters. Their faces no one could see because of the protective helmets.
The attack was carried out in the North London area of Golders green. Mesut and SEAD was driving the car Azila — black Mercedes G-Class SUV. Criminals caught up with them and tried to open the door on the passenger side, where he sat Kolasinac. But Mesut was able to break away from them.
The bandits were not satisfied. They again caught up with Mercedes. Then Til braked sharply near the Turkish restaurant and jumped out of the car to call for backup. He knew the workers of this institution. Meanwhile Kolasinac bare hands, fought off armed pursuers. Seada is saved by the fact that the restaurant staff ran out into the street and began to scream. The bandits left.
It seemed the incident was over. The players gave statements to the police, and she began searching for the attackers.
However, on 8 August at the house Esila there were two Turks. They tried to get into the housing Mesut. Security stopped them. A fight broke out. The police arrived and detained intruders. They were 27-year-old Ferhat Erkan and Salaman Akinci. The trial is scheduled for September 9.
It became obvious that a street gang decided to take revenge on the players. May, 25 July, criminals were only interested in expensive watches Mesut and Seada. But now the gang members want to get the maximum from the players Arsenal. Have Esila and Kolasinac have something to take away. Mesut gets 300 thousand pounds a week (more than 400 thousand dollars).
According to British newspaper The Sun, new attempts of an attack on Mesut and Seada was, in fact, more. The police took it very seriously. It is not clear what kind of street gang ganging up on players. The club decided not to risk it. Therefore, both players received a leave of absence until the situation is resolved. The matter is so serious that the wife of Kolasinac Bella flew to Germany.
Mesut and SEAD have been friends for years. Both were born and raised in Germany. There began his career. Til was born in a family of immigrants from Turkey. Kolasinac’s parents came to Germany from Bosnia. When both players were at Arsenal, their friendship strengthened even more.
In this story there is another interesting point. The Kolasinac many friends and acquaintances in London, arrived in the British capital from the countries of Eastern Europe. And here’s another street gang decided to protect Seada and his friend Mesut. Local media claim that this criminal group according to the players information about the plans pursued by the gang. The police feared that such “protection” can lead ultimately to major street shootouts between the two factions.
Next match Arsenal will play at home on August 17 with the club’s nets. Will Ezil and Kolasinac on the field, yet no one can say.
