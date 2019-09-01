Stars of “Game of thrones” Emilia Clarke and rose Leslie robbed in India
While the kit “Jon snow” Harington is preparing to shoot superhero movie “the Eternal”, his on-screen and real sweethearts together a rest at the shores of the Indian ocean. However, not without incident.
Emilia Clarke shared in social networks in a series of photographs on holiday. In pictures — selfie with the wife of kit Harington rose Leslie (during the filming of “Game of thrones” the girls really bonded and are now friends families)… and four thieves caught in the act.
Robbed blind monkeys (but we almost did not resist), signed pictures of Emilia, adding that the rest of the vacation was “pretty damn corny” — reading books, yoga and finding yourself.