Stars of Russian cinema was robbed on the set
Russian cinema stars have become the victims of thieves on the frontier. The famous film Director Fyodor Bondarchuk and actor Yevgeny Mironov stole expensive mobile phones, while they were recording the program “Cinema in details” in Moscow. It is reported by Telegram-channel Baza.
First, the loss of his iPhone X noticed Bondarchuk. The Studio called the police. While they interviewed witnesses, it turned out that the dressing room was gone, the phone is Yevgeny Mironov. But the actor did not wait for the proceedings and left the Studio.
In the theft suspect the unknown guy who somehow went to the site and freely spent about an hour and then quietly left. To compute it and to identify it will be extremely difficult. The Director first asked the thief to delete all the videos and working drafts.
Public people often become victims of thieves. So, the famous TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva pulled from a bag a purse with a large sum and Bank cards right next to Buckingham Palace. And singer MARUV twice robbed at the airport in Boryspil.
