Start of California will build a ‘virtual wall’ on the border with Mexico: the essence of the project
The administration trump has signed a contract with a California startup to build “virtual walls” that use artificial intelligence to track illegal immigrants. This writes the “Voice of America”.
As the Washington Post reported, start-up Anduril Industries will develop hundreds of watchtowers that will work on solar energy. Towers with cameras and thermal imaging will detect moving objects and transmit information to the artificial intelligence system. The system is able to distinguish between animals, people and vehicles and to provide information about the geographical position of objects directly on mobile phones patrol agents.
The system is mobile and can migrate to different locations, and the installation of equipment will take no more than two hours. The technology is not going to use the face recognition mode.
“We’ll see, man, cow, car, plane or ship. We’ll have more information, but for border security this is enough to make a decision,” — said in an interview with Washington Post senior Director of revenue Anduril Industries Matthew of Stickmen.
The contract with Anduril Industries Customs and border protection, the U.S. signed for 5 years. The project budget has not been disclosed, but in an interview with the representatives of the startup said that the project worth several hundred million dollars.
On the official website of the Customs and border service of the United States stated that a guard tower at the us-Mexican border planning to install up to 2022.
Building a wall on the border of Mexico is one of the priorities of the administration trump.
Wrote ITC.UA the system is called Lattice. It collects data from thousands of sensors and combines them into a single three-dimensional model in real-time spacing detected the objects using machine-learning algorithms.
As a technology of border control Lattice have experienced in Texas and San Diego in June 2018. During the 10-week tests, the system helped the border guards to catch the 55 people who tried to illegally cross the border. 16 of them were carrying marijuana, all border guards seized an impressive 445 kg of this substance.
Lattice uses a network of cameras and infrared sensors that can be installed at a distance from each other, attaching to the rigs or small flying drones. The technology is capable of scanning traffic for many miles to the border.
The founder of a startup States that the Lattice has many uses:
“Protection of pipelines, protection of airports, protection of power plants — development can be used practically wherever you want to know everything that’s going on. People will be able to focus on responding to problems rather than on their search.”
However, the main usage scenario of the system is to track unauthorized border crossings. It is assumed that the Lattice will significantly simplify the life guards, who no longer have to regularly comb the area and view many hours of footage material from hundreds of cameras in search of people and vehicles trying to cross the border without permission. Instead, they will receive notification from the Lattice every time the sensors detect a potential threat.
The Lattice system not only guards, but also military. In particular, the leadership of the U.S. Navy decided to establish developed Industries Anduril the decision at the military airport naval forces near San Diego to monitor the coastline.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27367
[name] => Immigration
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => immigraciya-v-ssha
)
Immigration СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark