Started a fire in France, the man committed suicide

| June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments

In Brest, in Western France, the man opened fire near a mosque and wounded two people, radio station

The incident occurred at 16:30 local time (17:30 GMT). The victims, including the Imam, were hospitalized.

The attacker fled the scene, was later found dead – he committed suicide. During his search, the police have tightened control of religious organizations.

Before that, in Mexico, unknown assailants attacked a bar. As a result of firing four persons were lost, six more got wounds.

