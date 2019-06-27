Started a fire in France, the man committed suicide
In Brest, in Western France, the man opened fire near a mosque and wounded two people, radio station
The incident occurred at 16:30 local time (17:30 GMT). The victims, including the Imam, were hospitalized.
The attacker fled the scene, was later found dead – he committed suicide. During his search, the police have tightened control of religious organizations.
Before that, in Mexico, unknown assailants attacked a bar. As a result of firing four persons were lost, six more got wounds.