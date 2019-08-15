Started a serial production of new compact van Renault Triber
Renault launched production of a new Triber, based on the same platform as the popular “state employee” Renault Kwid.
Taking orders for the new product was launched earlier.
Length of the new model reaches 3 990 mm, width — 1 739 mm, height — 1 637 mm, wheelbase — 2 636 mm. Clearance equal to 182 mm and the boot capacity is 84 litres.
If you fold one of the seats of the third row, you can “increase” the volume of 320 liters. Adding all the third-row seat, will have 625 gallons.
The exterior of Renault Triber draws original radiator grille, a striking DRL unusual shape, a plastic protective body kit, Parking wheel arches and a stylish silver lining shade on the bumpers.
In the Indian market Renault Triber will receive three-cylinder gasoline engine of one liter with returns of 73 HP a Few will make him either a five-speed manual gearbox or five-speed “robot”. Drive uncontested to the front.
Among the main advantages of this compact MPV experts call it a budget price.