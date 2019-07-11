Started Assembly crossover Skoda Kamiq
Skoda has begun to assemble its new crossover Kamiq, which will replace in a model range of the brand, the Fabia hatchback. The European market the novelty will be released this fall.
The production of “SUV” is carried out at the main plant Skoda in mladá Boleslav. For Assembly of this model, the company invested in a production line of more than 100 million euros.
Recall that the official presentation of Skoda Kamiq was held in March 2019 at an automobile exhibition in Geneva. The crossover became the most compact in the line of SUVs of the brand. Its length is equal 4251 mm, width – 1793 mm, and height – 1531 mm.
In the European car market to sell the new product will be offered with three petrol turbo units and one diesel engine. The first three will make 1-liter TSI 95 and 115 HP, 1.5-liter TSI 150 horsepower, and the latter 1.6-litre TDI 115 “horses”. As transmissions are 5 – and 6-speed manual gearbox or the DSG.
The cost of the new Skoda Kamiq is still unknown. It is expected that it will be in the base not less than 14 thousand euros. Sales of crossover in Europe will start this fall.