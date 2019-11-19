Started production of the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe
Family BMW 8 series completed, as the automaker began production of the M8 Gran Coupe earlier this month in Dingolfing, Germany.
It happened a few days before the world debut of the model at the motor show in Los Angeles this week. M8 Gran Coupe is the sixth and last variant of the model of the line 8 Series, after the Coupe M8, M8 Convertible, Coupe 8 Series, 8 Series 8 Series Convertible and Gran Coupe.
The Dingolfing plant produces up to 60 models of BMW M8 in the day, and four-door M8, is expected to become the biggest selling variant of the M8, since it accounts for over 40 % of daily volume M8.
BMW also announced that a limited edition of 400 copies will be available from April 2020. The first edition of the M8 Gran Coupe will have a special metallic finish BMW Individual Aurora Green Diamond, the Iconic led BMW Laser with bright yellow, Golden-bronze accents and rims. Y-shaped design that dates back to the conceptual M8 Gran Coupe in 2018.
According to the German automaker, M8 Gran Coupe has a wheelbase longer by 200mm (7.9 inches) compared to options two-door models, which leads to “a significant increase in comfort inside on two full-size seats in the back”.
The model is equipped with the same 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo, issuing 600 PS (591 HP) in the “standard” model and the 625 PS (617 HP) in the competition. In both cases the maximum torque is identical at 750 Nm from 1800 to 5600 rpm.