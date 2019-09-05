Started sales of the new Volvo XC90
After almost 6 months since the online debut, the Swedish automaker finally announced the prices of the Volvo XC90 model year 2020.
The crossover will be available in the UK in three trim levels: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription, each of which is also available in the Pro variation. The cost model in the base with a petrol engine T5 starts at 52 235 pounds.
Momentum is offered with a standard 9-inch screen infotainment system, satellite navigation, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, Keyless entry, leather upholstery, rear view camera, Parking sensors front and rear, 19-inch wheels and a full set of security systems.
The following modification of the Momentum Pro is trim in Nappa leather, head-up display, heated steering wheel and active turning lights with adaptive shadow technology. This version will cost 55 035 pounds.
Equipment Volvo XC90 R-Design offers a glossy exterior, 20-inch wheels, sport leather seats, extendable front seat cushions, sports pedals, black fairing and more. In version R-Design Pro includes: air suspension, adaptive dampers, the steering wheel is heated and 22-inch wheels.
Under the bonnet of the Volvo XC90 T5 is located 250-horsepower gasoline and a new 235-horsepower diesel B5, and the model R-Design is available only with a petrol engine T6 with a capacity of 310 HP and a hybrid unit with a capacity of 390 HP, All units are paired with 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.