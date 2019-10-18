Started sales of the updated Genesis G70
The sale came a restyled version of the 4-Hivernage Genesis coupe G70. The car has received significant changes in the equipment.
One of the major upgrades was a new set of active safety, which includes the system of automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance, keep the vehicle in the lane, monitoring driver fatigue, as well as adaptive cruise control.
In addition, the staff of Genesis G70 equipment includes: adaptive head optics, a digital “tidy” a diagonal of 12.3 inches with a 3-dimensional projection, as well as the mode “Tunnel” in a climate-controlled: upon arrival of the car in the tunnel automatically closes the Windows and turn on the air recirculation in the cabin.
Surcharge for Genesis G70 offers a styling package Ultimate. It includes carbon fiber exterior mirror housings, pads on the steering wheel and decorative elements for interior and Brembo brakes and tires Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S.
In the engine lineup of Genesis G70 came turbo sensomotory volume 2 and 3.3 liters, which develops power of 252 (torque — 353 Nm) and 365 BHP (510 Nm), respectively. There is a turbo diesel 2.2 L. It develops 199 HP and 410 Nm.