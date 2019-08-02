Started selling budget analogue of the Nissan Qashqai

We are talking about the model from Venucia T70 Chinese group Dongfeng and Nissan. In fact, the market went and turned a cheaper version of the Japanese crossover of the previous generation.

China has begun sales of the new SUV Venucia T70, which is a cheaper version of the old Nissan Qashqai with its own design and leveraged platform. In the exterior you can see your own bumper, led optics, emblems and grille. The interior got its own entertainment system and redesigned instrument panel.

The dimensions of Chinese crossover a bit better than the original: length – 4 614 mm, width — 1 786 mm, height — 1 653 wheelbase — 2 630 mm. as the power unit there are two atmospheric engine with a displacement of 1.6 and 2.0 liters with a capacity of up to 121 and 144 horsepower.

The cost Venucia T70 on the home market of the crossover will be from 13 000 — 27 000 in dollar terms at the current rate.

