Started selling the “twin” restyled Mitsubishi ASX
Japanese buyers had a chance to buy the restyled version of the crossover Mitsubishi RVR. It was under this name since 2010 in the local market sold the car, known in Europe as the Mitsubishi ASX.
Crossover Mitsubishi RVR/ASX current generation debuted in 2010. The automaker is in no hurry to launch a new generation. In February 2019 was presented an updated version of the previous car generation. But the scale of changes is quite decent. The crossover has received considerably revised design which resulted in compliance with the new corporate identity Dynamic Shield.
The public debut of new items was held in March at the Geneva motor show. Colors with two new colors: red and orange Red Diamond Oak Brown. In the cabin there was an updated multimedia system with a larger 8-inch touch screen and built in navigation. European buyers were promised an upgraded 2.0-liter motor. For the Japanese market retained the old 1.8-liter petrol unit capacity of 139 horsepower, which is mated to a CVT. Drive: front or full.
Sales of restyled versions of Mitsubishi RVR in Japan have already begun. European dealers will begin taking orders for the updated Mitsubishi ASX in the fall.