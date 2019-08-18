Started shooting the second part of the Comedy “Skujene wedding” (photo)
The premiere is scheduled for December 25.
Recently began shooting the second part of the best Comedy of the year “Skujene wedding” in which the familiar artists will be joined by a member of the group “Time and Glass” Positive.
In the center of the story – Basil Seredyuk – a caring father, a faithful husband, a good host. A year later, as the youngest daughter dressed in a wedding dress, as the eldest daughter leads to the house of the unexpected son-in-law. So, we have scheduled a second crazy wedding. And to survive it, the Basil will have to accumulate all their strength and to tap the hidden reserves. The audience will see new characters, new curiosities and new experiences.
The filmmakers have prepared many surprises for the audience, and one of them is who will step on a wedding towel. The producers keep the intrigue and not yet announce the names of the actors who play the newlyweds.
Over “will Skazanym wesly 2”, as on the first part, will run the company FILM.UA Group and Prototype Production with co-production by the company will perform MOZGI Entertainment.
Filming will take place in Kiev and Kiev region during August-September.
On cinema screens the sequel to the most Chasovoy Comedy in 2018 will be released for the New year – December 25.
We will remind, for the first time since frantic family Ukrainian audience met on 4 October 2018. It’s been almost a year that the story of Basil Seredyuk performed by Nazar Zadneprovsky had a lot. To set a number of records of the national box office and become the highest-rated movie on TV over the past 10 years by key audiences.