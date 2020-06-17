Started the championship of Norway was marked by a goal from midfield into the top corner (video)
Simen Nordli
On the eve of Norway started the championship on football. And the first round was marked by a magnificent goal.
In the match, “Alesund”, the “Melda” midfielder Simen Nordli owners ran the ball almost from the center of the field, and the high trajectory dropped “the collar” of the goalkeeper into the top corner.
So the football player of “Alesund” with a typically Ukrainian name equalized the score – 1:1.
However, the feat Nordli did not help his team to restrain the impulse last year’s champion Tippeliga and the match ended with the score 1:4.