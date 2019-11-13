Starting from November 15, will change drastically the life of the 4 signs of the Zodiac
The zodiacal circle is divided into lucky and unlucky. Someone who goes through life with ease and uses all of the features that gives him fate.
But, for characters that used to consider themselves outcasts, this picture of life is not recognizable. They used to live and survive.
Why sometimes so unfair life treats different segments of the population? Karma – say the astrologers, and probably will be right.
And yet we are spoiling your life, making incorrect actions in relation to others, and get back a boomerang of bad luck.
Many zodiac signs complain that life is constantly testing their strength, and there is no end, no end to these trials.
The gaps in life they are so rare and not essential, that people sometimes just don’t understand what they live for. The goals they set for themselves, is not feasible.
Dreams never come true. To see in all only good, does not work. Over time, they just stop smiling and turn in on themselves.
But life still presses them to the wall to understand the people will be the test to the end or stop midway.
But, in the life of every man there comes a time when the universe just leaves us alone with ourselves, and with a wave of his hand, leaving us alone.
After the feeling of freedom, we usually go two ways – continue to remain idle, or to radically change their lives.
Maybe that is one solution, which we were required to a Higher power? And again everything is in our hands. At this intersection the way we understand, or live for themselves and do their development, raise energy and pulls out into the light of God all their talents.
Either continue to “blow up” and live the life of parents, children, friends, and so good, but we need to do even better.
November – the end of autumn and the beginning of a new change. But, as always, astrologers have identified only four of the sign of all the circle, to please them and help to solve pressing problems.
To enjoy life these lucky people will be able already since mid-November. They spent a lot of effort to fix all the mistakes in my life, was able to solve the most important problems to arrange the most comfortable part of your routine, to make money, so the kids were able to get a decent education.
The stars stared at their efforts and decided that they deserve to be happy and guide them through the Angels.
November 15 begins a new period, when good luck and happy changes are already on the way.
A little more and luck will knock at your door, just be sure to be home at this moment, do not miss your chance to turn your life upside down and enjoy the positive.
4 digits, which are offended by Destiny, but astrologers have denied their bad decisions
They’ve been through enough, completing daily challenges. To work always treated in good faith, in the family tried to maintain a friendly atmosphere.
It seemed that they comply with all the laws of nature, but instead received only lies and betrayal. Close your eyes and imagine himself the hero of a great tale.
15 November everything changes dramatically. The tale will come into your life and stay there for long. In November, the star running Saturn will build your happy way, and, waving his starry tail, will send you good luck for a long time.
You need only the desire to accept change and thank the Universe for such a pleasant surprise.
Archers – hardworking and emotional whiners, all of them seem wrong.
UPS Riflemen to give way to fall, they are not able to adhere to the Golden mean.
Until the middle of November were not very good. Sagittarians constantly complained about the salary, not forgetting deeper into debt.
One good Archers they are from any negative situation to draw the correct conclusions and more not to walk in the path that brings them happiness.
November will help to determine them with the direction in which they need to move, will bring to life a pleasant change.
Archers will cease to be offended by fate and with a positive attitude will take in your life happiness, kindness and new love.
Until the end of the year you just live without betrayal, lies and deceit.
Scales, do not judge strictly those who are not able to help you in difficult time. You are able to stand on your feet, you just have to add a little bit of faith in yourself to get unwanted people, and stop mindlessly spending cash.
The scales have an incredible inner strength and endurance, but sometimes fall into melancholy.
The money they are easy: if today’s money is over, we’ll make them tomorrow, and this is half the battle.
November 15 – a promising period for the Weights, when all will change for the better.
You had money, just in case, in mid-November, such a case has come.
Now lucky period, so that the money changed everything in your life.
Any monetary transaction that will pay dividends. Libra will find the strength to make long journeys in order to attract their new life of love that will bring them peace and happiness.
Taurus, it’s time to Wake up and do important things.
In the previous month, you always had bad luck, but now comes the era of total luck and receive gifts from Fate.
You are quite rested, gathered strength, calmed his nerves. Now, updated, proceed to the realization of your desires.
You will fall like a stone from the soul, when miraculously, you will begin to come true.
You have long wanted to change jobs and get a high position, please take a gift.
Pull the figure and exercise? There is nothing easier with a good mood you will be written to the gym.
Your partner in family life no longer suits you? Slam the door behind him and go to the nearest nightclub. Now be cool, the whole world is in your hands.
Do not forget to take informed decisions and more often to visit relatives and friends. Taurus back to life, this is the time.
Capricorns were the main stage of his life, and now they are confident as ever.
You single-handedly “turned the mountain” broke up with the enemy, he built his business and waited for the first returns.
All it cost you much effort, at the moment you are a little annoyed and exhausted.
But, the universe is carefully followed all your actions and decided from November 15 to present you with a worthy gift.
In your life there will be people who really become close to you, with them you will be able to share the secret.
Trouble which you try to forget, over themselves. The wrongs inflicted by the enemies, will not bring you more frustrations and bad mood.
If you do show sincerity towards the opposite sex, it is possible that your life will suddenly appear beloved man.
For this you definitely couldn’t count as they were busy with global problems.
Take lucky gifts with gratitude and don’t stop there.
The changes will also affect other zodiac signs in different areas. Perhaps they are not as significant, but, and people different take in his new life change.