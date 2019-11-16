Starting November 17, there will be drastic changes in my life for 4 signs of the Zodiac
Only selected signs of the Zodiac fate in the period from November 17, will present his unusual and a nice change.
Only a few days separate these signs from the fateful twists and turns that will bring a unique experience, the joy of meetings, sincere love.
A special date will begin on November 17, but the experts are not saying about the time of her graduation, because of the different signs it will be his.
One astrologers say confidently, a period of prosperity will last exactly as long as you want the signs themselves.
But you need to try not to spoil your karma. Extreme caution must be primarily in family and work spheres, there are, as a rule, most problems and challenges that need to be addressed.
Another area requiring attention is the friends and foes.
Take the time to understand who you friend and who’s undermining your authority.
The stars will need to cope with these tasks before November 17. If you can pull that off, then will enjoy the autumn-winter period, which will open the door to a better life.
A period for you predetermined the stars under the control of Uranium.
In these times artists create beautiful paintings, women having children, young girls marry for love. Don’t miss this special time that promises you true happiness or long-awaited freedom.
4 Zodiac sign leaves on a home straight, and with head held high, close the doors in his past life, filled with frequent disappointments and setbacks.
The period from November 17 marked the victory of good over evil. The atmosphere between people is so exhausted that even the Angels will take the weekend.
You have worked on glory and now your life come changes that will affect the spiritual component.
You will discover the harmony and integrity, free from bad thoughts, we will live this special period of time on the positive.
Do not be afraid of negative influences from the outside, they simply will not you are under the protection of the cosmos.
Do any positive actions, enjoy each new day, take care and love your loved ones.
Now you can do all and everything is permitted. The events that accidentally will come into your life during this period, not repel.
Analyze the situation, perhaps in the future the event will be very promising.
On November 17 in your head will begin to appear brilliant thoughts and ideas, be sure to label them and fix it on paper.
The project, which you have not been able to realize, with God’s help will begin to be implemented.
Try to become successful, happiness is close, but it has its own time frame.
And to be sure in every day, try to extend your success by showing enthusiasm and confidence in their own abilities.
Occurs light band of four zodiac signs, read carefully the below given astrological forecast, and later draw conclusions, how he helped you realize in this life.
What 4 characters enter into a renewed period? The advice of astrologers.
Leo on November 17 will go to the bright side of life, all the bad will be left behind. During this period, it will visit good health, and strength of spirit will allow you to achieve high business achievements.
Leaders by nature, Lions don’t like competition, but always ready to stand up for the weaker person.
If Leo set a goal in November, he is sure it will achieve, what would it cost.
In addition, the influence of the planets will push the lions to make important decisions, which he recently turned a blind eye.
To get rid of unnecessary aggression and negativity, representatives of this sign prefer to play sports. This will significantly strengthen their will and fortitude.
To date, the Lions will move on to conquer other heights.
After the 17th, the Lions will have to struggle for personal happiness, and they will win. The tenacity of a Lion can only envy.
In addition, the Lions in this successful period will be particularly attractive and charming to the opposite sex.
Leo and day can not live without feelings of love, but, be careful, and then, chasing your love, you will lose all the loved ones.
Lions, of course, are not absolute faithfulness in marriage, but the family for them is the fortress that they would not change anything.
Comes serene period in the life of the city, when work and happy in family harmony. The universe gave you this happiness, keep and hold it.
Scorpio – an indispensable companion of the water element. When other characters have already given up, Scorpio will be hard to move in a given direction.
He committed himself to prove his stamina and fortitude. In the life of a Scorpio almost never defeat, despite the fact that fate continually throws him hard trials.
This sign likes to talk, he likes to do, and if given the word, the will keep him, even if he was already sick to do it.
The stars advise Scorpios from November 17 to exercise all power and close the circle of failures.
It is a time of love and financial opportunities. The business you started will be followed through to the end.
Scorpios do not deny that I love the most power and money, but the patrons have the most sincere and caring.
Generally, Scorpio is able to implement their knowledge and capabilities throughout life.
The people who will be with him the hard way will be richly rewarded. But, amid this sign many curls stuck and lovers live at the expense of others.
Good-natured Scorpio all would be fed and watered, the money supply, but from time to time.
To live permanently at the expense of the Scorpio, no one can, because he has dignity and does not want to look in the eyes of others Loh.
To understand Scorpio, not all can, and to penetrate its deep emotionality, even more so.
But, the period from November 17, will slightly relax the grip of the Scorpion, to fight for what is not, you can just relax and enjoy the time.
Aries different from other zodiac signs stupid and tireless energy.
Born in the fire element, the Rams legends about their perseverance. In some situations, such quality certainly plays into the hands of the rams, because in today’s life to achieve certain heights is possible only with perseverance.
But, here in the character of Aries, there are other non-forest features, such as lack of stability and compromise.
Passionate Aries is not ready to concede to anyone, even if it is wrong. A series of endless failures haunts the RAM for this reason.
But, its a shirt close to the body are considered “cattle” and go ahead. On November 17 there will come a great period for fire sign, when the stars will take things into their own hands and give Aries the balance.
The rams will be a little kinder and more optimistic, stop lying and get out.
Most likely, astrologers say, this happy period will be timed to the age.
Clicking a specific trait, over time the Rams put up with critical situations and begin to dejstvovat on the circumstances.
Another happy period will come to this sign very soon, and don’t be surprised if on your way to meet a good-natured
Aries, you are ready to genuinely help and nothing for it does not require. We can say that Aries took off the mask and came out of the shadows.
Gemini is well-endowed with generosity and care, that they love everyone in their environment.
Intellectuals from birth, the Twins have their own distinctive features.
Talents they Shine in any field, be it literature or acting career.
This sign is easy-going, always cheerful and positive. The twins are very sociable, but others are sometimes annoyed by their changeability.
Fiction – it’s part of Twins, but without them in the company of boring.
They do not like to sit idle, all the time trying to jump above his head, but when I can’t, sadness.
Twin in no mood for dangerous and aggressive. The last time the Twins got a little lost in this life.
This lack of evidence is expressed in words and actions. Once initiated, the project remained without a continuation.
They are constantly looking for new source of energy, and seem to have almost found it.
From 17 November, Gemini will be in euphoria, because it’s their happy time. Will increase intuition, back the right people, and the Twin lights new idea.
As if the world will turn and force the Twins to follow him. Suddenly begin to flock to the money that previously was unavailable. That the universe is helping you finish your project.
Financial support will help you get out of debt, and even go the whole family on a trip.
But first you need a plan of action, otherwise you will act erratically.
Try to improve your skills and get rid of bad habits, it will do you good.