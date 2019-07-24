Starvation and hydrogen peroxide: 4 of the strangest trend in HLS
Certain: to maintain a healthy lifestyle — it’s wonderful. But that’s often the users of the networks mistakenly use some “proven” methods of cleansing the body. What not to do — say the experts.
1. Prolonged fasting, eliminating all products
Japanese scientists asinari Osumi in 2016 with the right sort of cleansing of the body based on samopouzdanje of the body (autophagy). This method is due to the fact that the insufficient ingestion of nutrients from the outside, cells begin to give first the accumulated “junk” that the body processes for energy. But the fact is that all experiments were performed on brewer’s yeast. Proven positive results from autophagy — no. Although short-term abstinence from food may (bring) the loss of a few pounds.
2. Body detox with activated charcoal
With intoxication in the human body copes well the liver and kidneys. Activated charcoal is indeed able to inactivate toxins in the body, but keep in mind that it terminates, and any other substances taken simultaneously with coal: vitamins, antibiotics, antispasmodics etc.
3. Ingestion of hydrogen peroxide solution
There is a perception, hydrogen peroxide has a devastating effect on fungi and bacteria that are inside of the body. You remember what the hydrogen peroxide used to lighten hair? And although the lighting and use high peroxide concentrations, the cells of the body, that would get burned enough and very low.
4. Breast milk is beneficial for adult human
Evidence of the benefits of breast milk for adults — no. But to unchecked breast milk portion, for example, HIV — it is even possible.