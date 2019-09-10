Starved? In Russia are investigating a sensational version of the death of the legendary actress Bystritskaya
People’s artist of USSR, theater and film actress Elina Bystritskaya, who died in April of this year, could starve relatives.
As reported by Telegram-channel Baza, this suspicion turned to the investigators, close friends of the actress. After that, the Investigative Committee of Moscow has begun check of circumstances of death Bystritskaya.
Note that Bystritskaya, who died at 92-year life, at the time of death weighed 38 pounds. A few months before her death her sister Sophia Segelman banned friends Bystritskaya to visit her and changed her carers.
According to assistant of the late Bystritskaya Xenia Scar, the sister of the actress — is the main culprit of her death. According to rumors, all the property Bystritskaya was to get the sister, but she left it to Scar. After that, Segelman assistant accused the sisters of fraud and theft.
signed an appeal to President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych with the words: “Please use all the authority and power that is in Your hands to restore order in the country.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter