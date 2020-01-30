Stas Mikhailov and Asia Ahat: how to spend a weekend in the USA (31 January – 2 February)
A weekend surrounded by his. Concerts, films and meetings both in Russian and Ukrainian languages. The Russian-speaking Diaspora in the US will spend this weekend a variety of events where you can meet old friends and make new ones. Don’t miss this opportunity!
So, in new York you can visit the exhibition of works of Ukrainian artists, the festival of Ukrainian music, or a good time at the concert.
Miami should pay attention to the food festival in Miami and the Comedy show Spill the Beans.
In Los Angeles, which hosts karaoke in Russian, for Russian disco in the style of the 1970s-1990s, and in San Diego by the Ukrainian violinist Assia Akhat.
In the San Francisco Bay Area embark on a Week of cider in Oakland, have fun at karaoke in Russian or find out a lot of useful free seminar for buying the first house in the San Francisco Bay Area.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
