Stas Mikhailov and game IMOM’S: how to spend a weekend in new York (31 January – 2 February)
What: the KGB Museum in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, January 31 — February 2
Where: 245 West 14th Street, new York, NY 10011
Read more: a Unique Museum of espionage KGB spy reveals to everyone the secrets that were used by the Soviet scouts. It contains the world’s largest collection of espionage artifacts, the KGB, more than three thousand exhibits that have never before been exhibited in the United States.
Visiting the Museum of KGB espionage, you will understand how big the influence of this secret organization on the lives of people and on international order, but also inspired spy romance and learn a lot of interesting things that will definitely want to share with your friends. Museum exhibition, most of which exhibited for the first time, contains a collection of items used in missions known KGB agents, reveals the strategy and methods that underlie many top-secret spy operations.
The curator of the Museum is a 55-year-old Lithuanian yulyus of Urbaitis. For many years yulyus was an expert on the history of the KGB, the curator of military and espionage methods, as well as a writer and lecturer on espionage, so the description of each exhibit created with a deep knowledge of the case, and excursions will give a feeling of total immersion in the life of a scout. The Museum of espionage, the KGB operates exclusively for educational purposes, it is intended to demonstrate what life was like during times of political upheaval, and what the extremes were ready to go people to protect themselves.
Cost: $20-25.
What: photo Exhibition on the visit of Americans in the USSR
When: Friday-Sunday, January 31 — February 2
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
Read more: the Harriman Institute invites you to an exhibition dedicated to the visit of two American tourists behind the iron curtain. This is not just an exhibition, is a photo essay from photographer hope Herman Wurmfeld.
Hope Herman Wurmfeld is a photographer and author who lives and works in new York. Throughout her career she has exhibited her photographs internationally, has published several books and taught photography at hunter College in new York for over twenty years.
Her work is included in the collections of the Museum of modern art in new York, the National library in Paris, the archive of the National Museum of American history in Washington, the new York public library, the Museum of Ostkhaus in Hagen.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of works of Ukrainian artists
When: Friday-Sunday, January 31 — February 2
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075
Read more: Ukrainian Institute of America invites you to the exhibition of Ukrainian artists ‘ works.
Selected for the exhibition of paintings include works of Vasyl Bazhay, Sergei Belik, Oleg Denisenko, Sergei Haya, Dmitry red, Hanna Kryvolap Andrey Kazakov, Roman Luchuk, Ivan Marchuk, Les Panchyshyn, Roman Romanyshin, Pauline Shcherbina, Ilona Sochi, Temo Svirely, Tania Vasylenko, Max vityk, Mykola Zhuravel Vladimir Zhuravel.
Price: $0-8.
What: Broadway week in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, January 31 — February 2
Where: the show Schedule is on the link.
More info: From 21 January to 9 February in new York city’s Broadway week. In the event theater goers will be able to see popular Broadway musicals at affordable prices. This year offered two tickets for the price of one.
Cost: From $20.
What: restaurant Week in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, January 31 — February 2
Where: a List of restaurants-participants with filter by city, cuisine type and other criteria here.
More info: From 21 January to 9 February in new York city’s restaurant Week. During the event, a 2 course lunch at new York restaurants will cost $26, 3 course dinner — $42.
In total, the event was attended by more than 350 institutions.
The institution will offer the dishes of dozens of different culinary traditions. Organizers recommend you book in advance, although special menu will be available to all guests, including those who do not reserve a place in advance.
Cost: $26-42.
What: the Play ‘the Brothers Karamazov’ in Russian
When: Friday-Saturday, January 31 — February 1
Where: Pushkin Hall 165 W86th Street Second Floor New York, NY 10024
Read more: Russian art theatre of Russia is pleased to present a special screening of the film-theatrical ballet company Eifman’s “the Brothers Karamazov”.
The novel “the Brothers Karamazov” is the epitome of creativity Fyodor Dostoevsky, the highest point of philosophical investigation undertaken by that huge and restless mind throughout his life. World-renowned choreographer Boris Eifman offers a remarkable vision of the key ideas in the novel, extending them through the body language as a way to study the origins of moral devastation Karamazov.
Cost: $15-21.
What: Festival of Ukrainian music
When: Saturday, February 1 from 19:30
Where: The Ukrainian Institute, 2 E 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Read more: festival Guests will learn about the song traditions of the old Ukraine, which brought to life many voices — carefree and serious students of Church leaders from the great Baroque academies.
And early singers and song writers such as Skovoroda and the blind singers (kobzari) who absorbed all the threads of Ukrainian traditions in their art and kept the old musical treasures of Ukraine before the birth of the new.
Cost: $0-30.
What: Stas Mikhaylov in new York city
When: Saturday, February 1 from 19:00
Where: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Read more: In honor of its fiftieth anniversary Mihaylov will present his fans with a new program called “All for you”, in which his repertoire will appear in all variety from delicate lyrical ballads to energetic dance songs.
Charisma Stas Mikhailov invariably wins the audience, because at every show he’s not just doing songs one after the other, and vividly responds to the mood of the room, communicates with the audience. So his speech always give a vivid experience that remains in memory.
Tickets — click here.
Cost: From $69.
What: a Play ‘Forest song’ in the Ukrainian language
When: Saturday-Sunday, 1-2 February
Where: Ukrainian National Home 140 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
Read more: Dear connoisseurs of dramatic art, the Ukrainian drama theatre of Ivan Biernacki in new York invites you to the premiere of the play by Lesya Ukrainka “Forest song”.
“Forest song”, drama — enchanting spectacle in three acts by Lesja Ukrainka. The play was written in 1911, was first staged November 22, 1918 at the Kiev drama theatre. Work is one of the first prototypes of fantasy in Ukrainian literature
Cost: From $20.
What: Mind Games IMOM’S
When: Sunday, February 2 16:00
Where: Wise Karaoke Room, Restaurant 35 Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Intellectual slumber party for girls and moms IMOM”S team intellectual game. And it’s not just a game with questions from different categories, and present a three-hour feast for you and your children.
You are waiting for questions on logic, knowledge and intuition, music, audio and video questions. And at the end of the game – show program. Special training for the games is not required. You can gather your team of 3-6 people, and you can join a team and meet new friends.
Each game IMOM”S festive mood, the reason to choose a beautiful dress, a fun intellectual leisure with friends, professional photos, a chance to win gifts, enchanting show.
Cost: $30.
