Stas Mikhailov and karaoke in Russian: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (January 24-26)
What: Exhibition of precious stones and minerals
When: Friday-Sunday, January 24-26
Where: The Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: Walk among thousands of exciting exhibits, showcasing the beauty and diversity of minerals of the Earth in one of the world’s most valuable collections of gems and minerals.
Learn how geologists find and klassificeret rocks and minerals, and see how they found more than 136 kg of gold. In addition, look at the “Mojave nugget” is the largest known nugget of California gold.
Cost: $0-15.
What: restaurant Week of Alhambra
When: Friday-Sunday, January 24-26
Where: the List of participating restaurants — click here
Read more: From 24 to 31 January, the city of Alhambra County of Los Angeles invites lovers of good food for restaurant Week.
Visitors are offered dishes of different regional cuisines: Peruvian, Japanese, Italian, Mexican, American, Korean, Thai, Indian, Asian, Fusion and many other options.
The cost of meals will range from $10 to $25 and dinners from $20 to $40.
Cost: $10.
What: Exhibition SAMSKARA
When: Friday-Sunday, January 24-26
Where: Wisdome Immersive Art Park 1147 Palmetto St Los Angeles, CA 90013
Read more: New Park is an exciting art exhibition SAMSKARA, which presents an exciting combination of art and technology.
Get ready to see plenty of exciting visual effects, play with interactive art installations and to make interesting photos for Instagram.
Cost: From $5.
What: Holiday karaoke party for Russian-speaking
When: Friday, 24 January, from 21:00
Where: O. C. Craft – A Gastro Brew Pub, 237 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Read more: RedStar Entertainment Group invites Russian-speaking residents of orange County on the holiday karaoke party to celebrate Old New year.
Guests will find a sea of songs and performances by special guests — DJ Radmir RAD Muratov and finalists of the show “the Voice” Polina Zizak.
Entrance to the party available upon prior reservation Desk.
Booked a table includes entry ticket, possibility of singing throughout the entire party, as well as a bottle of champagne or other beverage of the same price category.
Cost: $10.
What: the cactus Garden
When: Friday, January 24, from 10:00
Where: Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: In this garden, located between the East and West pavilions at the Getty Center, you will be able to see various cacti, succulents and other plants of the desert and panoramic views of Los Angeles.
Cost: Free.
What: Children’s master-class “Young geologist” in Russian
When: Saturday, January 25, 14:30
Where: Teremok — Children’s Center for Language and Culture Development 10720 Thornmint Rd, Unit C, San Diego, CA San Diego 92127
Read more: New trend this year — the crystals grown with your own hands. This exciting experience will not leave anyone indifferent child.
Alla Martin invites everyone to a master class “Young geologist”, where children will learn:
- what studies the science of Geology;
- kinds of stones, minerals and how they are formed;
- how to use rocks, crystals, minerals in everyday life
And many will do with their hands, grow crystals, make moon rocks, crystals pendants for loved ones mothers and many more.
Cost: $20.
What: Concert By Boris Aronson
When: Saturday, January 25, from 18:30
Where: 7256 Arroyo Grande Rd, San Diego, CA 92129-2259
Read more: Boris Aronson has been actively engaged in the bard song. He is the participant of many rallies, concerts, festivals. He had a chance to sing, and the forest scenes, and large halls, and private homes; he sang and on the mound, and on the Arbat on Brighton beach.
The concert will be held under the title “joy And sorrow”, it will be about the author’s song, its history and problems.
Cost: $20.
What: Justin Bieber in Los Angeles
When: Sunday, January 26, from 19:00
Where: WILSHIRE EBELL THEATRE 4401 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Read more: In honor of its fiftieth anniversary Mihaylov will present his fans with a new program called “All for you”, in which his repertoire will appear in all variety from delicate lyrical ballads to energetic dance songs.
Charisma Stas Mikhailov invariably wins the audience, because at every show he’s not just doing songs one after the other, and vividly responds to the mood of the room, communicates with the audience. So his speech always give a vivid experience that remains in memory.
Tickets — click here.
Cost: From $69.
What: Smorgasburg in Los Angeles
When: Sunday, January 26, from 10:00
Where: ROW DTLA, 777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles 90021
Read more: Smorgasburg is a weekly event in the format of “street food”, imported from new York Brooklyn. In Los Angeles Smorgasburg takes place in the Arts District every Sunday.
At Smorgasburg in Los Angeles you can try food from street vendors from the original location in Brooklyn, as well as local Los Angeles catering companies.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert of Russian orchestra “Tales from Russia”
When: Sunday, January 26, 15:00
Where: Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Read more: Concert of “Tales from Russia” will tell about the group of Russian composers who in the 1860-ies joined in the effort to create a truly national school of Russian music.
On they created wonderful music was influenced by Russian fairy tales and poetry, as well as a wonderful musical ideas and motives. Enjoy the beautiful symphonies of Borodin, Mussorgsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky.
Cost: $14.
