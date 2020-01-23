Stas Mikhailov and meeting with Oleg Sentsov: how to spend a weekend in the USA (24-26 Jan)
Festivals, concerts of Russian stars, shows and entertainment in the fresh air. ForumDaily selected activities in dozens of American cities that might interest the Russian-speaking Diaspora.
So, in new York city should visit the Jewish film festival, including an evening of Russian music, song and dance or to go to a meeting with Oleg Sentsov.
In Miami to host a pool party, as well as meeting the Chinese New year in ChinaTown.
In Los Angeles will host a karaoke party for Russian-speaking children master class “Young geologist” in the Russian language, as well as the concert.
In the San Francisco Bay Area don’t miss Russkoe karaoke, free day at the Museum I a m and tour Bookstore & Chocolate.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
