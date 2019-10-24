Stas Mikhailov luck in the program ‘All for you’
In honor of his 50-year anniversary of one of the most famous and beloved Russian singers Stas Mikhailov will present to his fans in the US a new program called “All for you”.
In this program the repertoire of the musician will appear in all variety from delicate lyrical ballads to energetic dance songs.
Concert schedule:
- January 26 — Los Angeles;
- January 30 — Miami;
- 1 Feb — new York.
Charisma Stas Mikhailov invariably wins the audience, because at every show he’s not just doing songs one after the other, and interacts with the audience, responds to his mood, communicates with the audience. So his speech always give a vivid experience that remains in memory.