State employees are planning to increase salaries by a third
Photo: Big Kiev
Since September, the “minimal” plan to raise up to UAH 5000
The rate increase to public sector workers is planned in connection with the upcoming increase of the minimal wage.
The economy Ministry suggests to the Cabinet to increase public sector wages by about a third, reported NASA Federation of trade unions of Ukraine.
The explanatory Memorandum explains that the need to increase has arisen due to the planned increase in the minimum wage in three stages.
So, in the autumn it is proposed to increase the rate of the worker of first tariff category 2 102 UAH to 2 UAH 225.
From 1 January 2021 proposes to increase the rate of the worker of the first tariff level to 2 670 UAH, and from 1 July 2021 until 2 893 hryvnias.
Thus, the minimum wage and the rate of state employees will grow by 37.6%.
We will remind, earlier the Prime Minister Dainismichel called the purpose of increase of the minimal wage-the increase in receipts in the budget.
korrespondent.net