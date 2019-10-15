State statistics: Average salary in Ukraine increased to 10 of 200 hryvnia
The average salary of staff at the end of 8 months of 2019 was 10 207 hryvnia, which is 19.4% more than the equivalent figure for 2018, reports the state statistics service.
The industries in which the highest wages — aviation, insurance and financial activities, telecommunication, scientific and technical activities. Wages in these industries higher than the average 1.4-2.7 times.
As for the regions, the leader on this indicator Donetsk region — 11 480 UAH. In Kherson region the level of wages is lowest.
It should be noted that the new composition of the Verkhovna Rada actively working on a new version of the Labor code, which will replace the outdated legislation based on the Soviet standards.
The new document will spell out the standards which will help to resolve the modern relationship of employer and employee, including also possible conflicts.