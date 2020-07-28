State statistics Committee: in the first half in Ukraine fell by the passenger
In Ukraine in the period from January to iuln passenger turnover of transport enterprises was less than 23 billion passenger-kilometers, that is more than 44% of the volume in the corresponding period last year. This is reported data from the state Statistics.
According gosstata in Ukraine in the period January-June of the current year the passenger turnover of transport enterprises is 22.9 billion passenger-km, or 44.1% of the volume in January-June last year.
Service passenger transport use 1210,5 million passengers, or 56.6% of the volume over the same period last year.
Despite this, in Ukraine in January-June of the current year the cargo turnover of transport enterprises amounted to 135,1 billion tons, or 80.4% of the volume for the same date in 2019.
Transportation companies, according to the state statistics service, carried 275,5 million tons of cargo, which is 83.7% of the volume of January-June 2019.
telegraf.com.ua