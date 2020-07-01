State statistics Committee: savings of Ukrainians in the first quarter of 2020 were reduced by 61.1 billion
In the first quarter of 2020, income of the population amounted to 874,4 billion UAH, expenses – 935,5 billion, savings of Ukrainians decreased by UAH 61.1 billion, according to the State statistics service on Wednesday.
As reported by the state statistics Committee, in January-March this year compared with the same period of the previous year, the nominal incomes of the population grew 7.3%.
According to the report, real disposable incomes are defined taking into account the price factor, in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 6.6% compared to the same period of 2019.
Disposable income per person in the first three months of this year amounted to UAH 16055 that 1457 UAH more than in the same period last year.
Spending in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period of the previous year increased by 8.6%.
