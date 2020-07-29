State statistics: in Ukraine increased the average salary
In Ukraine, the average nominal wage in June of this year was 7.4% greater than that which they received in June of last year, and accounted for 11 579 UAH. This was reported in the state statistics.
The average nominal wage of regular workers of enterprises, institutions and organizations in June of the current year is 11 579 thousand UAH, which is 2.5 times above the minimum wage level (4 thousand UAH 723).
Compared to may the average nominal wages increased by 9.8 percent, and over the past year (relative to last June) of 7.4 percent.
The highest average salary was bludlust workers:
- financial and insurance activities — an average of 19 thousand UAH 324 (6.7 percent more than in June last year),
- in second place on this indicator, the sector of information and telecommunications (18 thousand UAH 926, 7.5% more),
- on the third — public administration and defense,
- compulsory social insurance (16 thousand UAH 386, 8.4 percent more).
Upgrade of logistics: the EBRD can give “Ukrposhta” 53 million euros
The lowest average salaries for June this year were in the areas of temporary accommodation and catering (5 thousand UAH 207, 24.3 percent less than in June last year), operations with real estate (8 786 thousand UAH 1.4% less ), health care and social assistance (8 thousand UAH 841, 17.2 percent more).
It was reported that according to state Statistics, the average salary in June of last year made in Ukraine 10 thousand 783 UAH, which is by 18.0% more than in June 2018.
