State statistics reports about the growth of foreign direct investment in Ukraine
The greatest increase of investments from Cyprus.
The volume of direct foreign investments in the Ukrainian economy (joint-stock capital of non-residents) for Jan — June 2019 rose 839,6 million, or 2.6% up to 33,72 billion on July 1.
As reported on the website of the State statistics service of Ukraine, the largest increase in investments for the period recorded from Cyprus in the amount 388,8 million dollars, from the Netherlands – 295,1 million dollars, Russia – at 145.5 million, and Switzerland – 100,3 million dollars.