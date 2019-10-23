State statistics service has reported an increase in housing prices
In the third quarter of 2019, the prices of apartments in Ukraine on the primary market increased, but the cost of new housing is growing faster than inflation.
When compared with the results of the same period in 2018, the prices for new apartments increased by 6.4%, and those that were already in use — by 11.8%.
In particular, for the year one-room apartments on the primary market rose by 5%, on secondary — 11.9%.
One-bedroom apartments in the primary market became more expensive on 6,3%, on secondary — 12.4%.
Three-room apartment in the primary market increased in price by 10.2%, at that time, both in the secondary — by 11.5%.
Recall that the NBU is expected that by the end of the year the inflation rate will decline to 6.3%. Now this figure is equal to 7.5%.