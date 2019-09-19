State Zavorotnyuk reversible: the oncologist commented on the chances of the actress for recovery
Leading researcher NNPTS of pediatric Hematology, Oncology and immunology named after Rogachev Boris Kholodov said that swelling of the brain, which, according to rumors, happened to Anastasia Zavorotnyuk — not a reason to give up on the person. He said this in an interview gazeta.ru.
According to the oncologist, “swelling of the brain — the condition is reversible.” The specialist noted that in this condition at certain stages of diagnosis or treatment is a sufficiently large number of patients suffering from brain tumors.
However, Boris Kholodov added that it is necessary to consider each case individually. First of all, you need to determine why he developed swelling and is there any “medical perspective”. According to the physician, sometimes together with the treatment of tumors leave and complications, which include swelling.
In addition, the oncologist stated that even if the tumor person can maintain the ability to work over the next several years. The main thing to choose the right treatment. The specialist noted that he was aware of cases where people live for many years even with malignant inoperable tumors.
Recall that according to available information, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is in critical condition at the European medical center, located in the Meshchansky area of Moscow. In her room constantly staffed family — husband of figure skater Peter Chernyshev and parents. Receives very contradictory information about the health condition of the actress. Relatives don’t want to tell you how really feels Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
As previously reported “FACTS”, some Russian media reported that Zavorotniuk own breathing and is conscious. Does this mean that the actress came out of the coma, not specified. Some channels claim that the coma was not.
